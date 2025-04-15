Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 25,585 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,585 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Olin worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Olin by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.50. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Olin’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

