Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 958 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $557.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $572.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

