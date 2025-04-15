Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,162,000 after buying an additional 324,560 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $689,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at $17,735,022.90. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.