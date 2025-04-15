Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,058 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of NN worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in NN by 41.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NN by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NN by 276.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NN by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Price Performance

Shares of NNBR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

