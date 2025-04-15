Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,091 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 128,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

