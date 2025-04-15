Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 23,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

MARA Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 6.10.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. Research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,710 shares of company stock worth $1,209,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

