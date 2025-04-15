Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Safehold worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Safehold by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 336,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 487,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.63. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

