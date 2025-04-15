Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 63,899 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,899 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

