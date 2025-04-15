Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 64,040 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,040 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,586,000 after buying an additional 2,708,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,006,000 after buying an additional 887,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,220,000 after buying an additional 568,634 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

