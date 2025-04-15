Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes $868,000 Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Blue Ridge Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 430,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 293,897 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,171.25. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRBS stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

