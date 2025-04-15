KeyCorp Cuts Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $16,348,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

