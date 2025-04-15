KeyCorp Predicts Corteva’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. Corteva has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,531 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Corteva by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after acquiring an additional 237,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 755.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,486,000 after purchasing an additional 488,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

