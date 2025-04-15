Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 3,390 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,932 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $20,242,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,445,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

