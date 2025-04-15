Keystone Financial Group Invests $350,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

