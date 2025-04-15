Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.22% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIL. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 152,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CIL opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

