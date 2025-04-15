Keystone Financial Group Purchases 16,664 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 156.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

