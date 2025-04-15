Keystone Financial Group Takes $234,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.