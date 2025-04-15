Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 429,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.60% of Kinross Gold worth $68,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,342,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,251 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 260,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KGC opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

