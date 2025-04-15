KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $11.30. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 205,556 shares traded.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Income Opportunities Fund
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.