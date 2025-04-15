KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $11.30. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 205,556 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.