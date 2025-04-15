KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $11.30. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 205,556 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

