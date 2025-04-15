KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 296.16, a current ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $619.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,954.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,508.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

