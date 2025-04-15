Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
Shares of KTWIY stock traded up C$4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$66.64. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.52. Kurita Water Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.25 and a 1 year high of C$90.38.
