Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

Shares of KTWIY stock traded up C$4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$66.64. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.52. Kurita Water Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.25 and a 1 year high of C$90.38.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

