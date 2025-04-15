Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 33,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,544. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

