La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. La Rosa had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 153.74%.

LRHC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 1,380,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,310. La Rosa has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

