Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 41 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $259.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.72.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

