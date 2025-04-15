Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day moving average is $246.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

