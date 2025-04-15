Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

