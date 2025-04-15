Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 936.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Lam Research by 48.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,106,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 409.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 22.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

LRCX stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

