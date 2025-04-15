LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after acquiring an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,928,118.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,076.48. The trade was a 78.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

