LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

