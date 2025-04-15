Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 475,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,097. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPTX shares. Baird R W cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPTX
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leap Therapeutics
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.