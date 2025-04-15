Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 475,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,097. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,668,066.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPTX shares. Baird R W cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

