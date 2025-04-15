Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.61 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.70% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

