Legal & General Group Plc Has $19.72 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.32% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,853,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 5.4 %

COOP opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.49 and a twelve month high of $137.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

