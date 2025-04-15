LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 52.8% increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

LexinFintech has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ LX opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

