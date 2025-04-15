LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LKQ worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,678,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LKQ by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $416,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,186.92. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

