Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 164,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 524,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 935.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 151,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,387,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 655,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

