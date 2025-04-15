Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,875 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LPX opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

