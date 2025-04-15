Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Shares of LOW opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

