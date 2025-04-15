LPA Group (LON:LPA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 5989994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

LPA Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.84.

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LPA Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.16%. Analysts anticipate that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current year.

In other LPA Group news, insider Stuart Stanyard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,767.93). Also, insider Philo Daniel-Tran purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £24,190 ($31,896.10). Company insiders own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), aerospace, defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reducing maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

