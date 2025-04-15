LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,367.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

