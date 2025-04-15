LSV Asset Management Has $654,000 Holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Chemung Financial worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

Chemung Financial Increases Dividend

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.33 per share, with a total value of $28,019.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,594.30. The trade was a 18.99 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

