LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.50% of OP Bancorp worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the third quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.54.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. Research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

