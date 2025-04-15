LSV Asset Management Makes New $553,000 Investment in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Old Second Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.