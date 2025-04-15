LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Colony Bankcorp worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $249.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

