LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of BlueLinx worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,451,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXC. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

BXC opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

