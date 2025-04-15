LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.00% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.71 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.