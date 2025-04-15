LUKSO (LYXe) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.05 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $2,053.60 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
