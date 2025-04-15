Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,385 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.33% of Lumen Technologies worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,344,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,776,000 after buying an additional 383,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,089,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,790,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,373 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

