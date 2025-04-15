Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 8% – What’s Next?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 1,171,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 256,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price objective on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$264.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

