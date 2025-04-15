LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

