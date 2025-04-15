M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 3,924 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.